It’s tournament time.
The Missouri State Ice Bears are back in the American Collegiate Hockey Association’s Division I national tournament this year — their third consecutive appearance. They have the No. 12 seed, which matches them up with No. 5 Ohio. The contest is at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, April 17.
Here is a scouting report of both teams and how to watch the game.
How Missouri State got here
The Ice Bears have a record of 8-8-2. Their national tournament appearance is courtesy of their conference, the Western Collegiate Hockey League, having an automatic bid to the tournament. Of the 10 teams in the WCHL Missouri State was the only one to play this season, meaning they got it by default.
The tournament is taking the top-16 teams in Division I, a smaller field from the normal 20. This is because only 27 of the 72 teams were able to compete this season.
Missouri State has wins against both Iowa State and Maryville — teams that made the national tournament. They also have a 3-2 shootout loss to No. 3 Lindenwood (15-1-0).
How Ohio got here
The Bobcats are 5-15 on the year. Despite the low win count, they have pulled off upsets over Lindenwood, Iowa State and No. 1 Adrian. Ohio has allowed 30 more goals to opponents than the Bobcats have scored themselves.
“They’re an opportunistic team,” head coach Jeremy Law said. “They feed off of other teams' mistakes. From watching them I think they have puck luck and will capitalize when you make a mistake.”
Senior defenseman Brian Schumacher said he likes the opportunity Ohio presents.
“Watching the film — (Ohio) looks like they collapse a lot in the defensive zone,” Schumacher said. “They look like they kind of let you run around and do whatever.”
What the team said they need to do to win
One thing senior goalie Brady Griffin said was important is make sure the whole team is ready to compete on a national stage.
“I know we can play at the highest level,” Griffin said. “We will be ready to go this weekend. We’ve had great practices lately. In my time at MSU we’ve shown up to play at nationals, and this should be the same.”
The Ice Bears have a fair bit of experience at this tournament, as the veteran core of the team was on the last two teams to make the tournament. They are familiar with how quickly you have to deal with wins.
“You have to have short-term memory,” Schumacher said. “You need to enjoy the wins, but move past them quickly.”
Game time and how to watch
When: Saturday, April 17 at 10:15 a.m
Where: Maryville Ice Center in Town and Country, Missouri
Broadcast: HockeyTV stream ($25 for access to the whole tournament), https://linktr.ee/myhockeytv
Follow Stephen Terrill on Twitter, @stevethe2nd
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.