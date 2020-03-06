ST. LOUIS — The Missouri State Bears have had a rollercoaster of a season. The men’s basketball team never won or lost more than three games in a row. At the start of the season in November, head coach Dana Ford said a few Bears players were working through minor injuries and that could’ve been a big part of the Bears’ early-season struggles.
Then the injuries started popping up.
Gaige Prim, lower-body injury
The Bears played eight games in the first month of the season, going 3-5. Four of the five losses were by less than four points to top-tier teams including then-No. 21 Xavier, LSU and Miami (Florida).
Junior Gaige Prim, who transferred to MSU from South Plains College (Texas), was expected to be a big part of this years’ program.
He played in four games in November. Ford said then — and still today — Prim is battling a “lower-body injury.” The details have not been made public per Prim’s request, according to Ford.
Ford also said earlier in the season he didn’t see a reason to push Prim in nonconference games and would rather save him for Missouri Valley Conference play. And that’s exactly what he did.
Prim saw time in eight nonconference games, averaging just over 22 minutes. Since Valley play started on Dec. 31, Prim has played in all 18 games and started in all but the first four.
The junior has a 7-7 record as conference starter, helping the Bears to a 9-9 conference record. While the end results align with his MVC playing time, Prim averages 13.6 points and 5.2 rebounds in the Valley.
Tyrik Dixon, shoulder
Missouri State announced that redshirt junior guard Tyrik Dixon would miss the remainder of the season with a torn labrum. He had surgery on Feb. 14.
Dixon was a starter for the Bears from the beginning of the season. He played and started in 17 games before his injury. The true point guard averaged 7.2 points and 3.6 assists before his last game this season on Jan. 11.
Dixon also was a contributor to the Bears’ offensive struggles with 39 turnovers in 17 games. However, he also had 22 steals in the same time frame. With Dixon’s absence, freshman Ford Cooper Jr. is the only remaining “true point guard” on the Bears’ available squad.
Cooper started the first five games after Dixon’s injury but has seen little time since. Ford rotates between a three- and four-guard system that Cooper hasn’t seen much action in. Cooper was pulled from the starting lineup on Feb. 1 and averaged 0.5 points, 0.17 rebounds and 0.67 assists per game.
Jared Ridder, shoulder
Springfield native and fan-favorite sophomore Jared Ridder has only played in 24 basketball games in the last three years. He transferred to Missouri State from Xavier at the start of the 2017-18 school year. Because of NCAA transfer rules, Ridder sat out until Dec. 15, 2018. He played in 23 games in the second half of Ford’s first year at MSU, averaging 5.1 points in 18.8 minutes per game.
Ridder played against Little Rock on Nov. 5 during the season opener this year. He scored one point in six minutes and didn’t see the court after that. Ford announced on Dec. 20 that Ridder had surgery to repair his left shoulder. He was out for the rest of the season.
Ridder has been a fan-hopeful since he announced his return to Missouri. His 3-point shooting absence was what the Bears missed most this season from the 6-foot-8 forward.
Kabir Mohammed, foot
Senior Kabir Mohammed has been a workhorse for the Bears from the start of the season. Ford started him in five straight games, including the three games in the 2019 Charleston Classic, because of his work ethic on the court.
Mohammed averages few points and rebounds but often finds himself assisting the assist. Mohammed was missing from the Bears’ rotation from Feb. 8-25. No formal explanation was given until the Bears’ senior night on Feb. 29. Mohammed started, played 27 minutes and scored 17 points to go with seven rebounds and three assists.
Ford said in a postgame press conference, a minor foot injury had limited Mohammed in the early games but an illness kept him from the last two games against Loyola and Valparaiso.
Those available
Of this list, Prim and Mohammed are available for the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. Prim will likely be in the starting lineup on Friday night along with seniors Ross Owens and Tulio Da Silva, freshman Ja’Monta Black, and redshirt junior Josh Hall. The Bears play Indiana State at 8:30 p.m. in the quarterfinals of the tournament.