The Missouri State Bears were able to knock off No. 22 ranked Loyola Chicago, ending the Ramblers’ 30-game home winning streak.
Junior guard Isiaih Mosley continued his reign of terror in the Missouri Valley Conference by dropping 40.
The starting lineup for the Bears included Mosley, junior guard Ja’Monta Black, junior guard/forward Donovan Clay, sophomore guard Lu’Cye Patterson, and senior forward Gaige Prim.
Loyola got off to a hot start, going on a 7-0 run in the opening minutes of the first half.
The Bears struggled to knock down their shots early, but Mosley was able to get them started, scoring seven of the Bears' first 10 points.
A 14-2 run led by Mosley put the Bears up by six.
In a back-and-forth shootout between the Ramblers and the Bears, both teams shot over 40% from the field in the first half, as the Bears went into halftime leading 35-33.
Mosley was the only Bear in double figures in the first half, putting up 16 points, shooting 6-11 from the field, followed by Clay’s nine points and Prim's seven points and six rebounds.
To begin the second half, Mosely still had the hot hand and played with the same aggression he had in the first, scoring all over the floor and getting to his hot spots.
Not only was Mosely able to get some shots off in the paint, but Prim showed his strength in the post.
Black gave the Bears a double-digit lead after knocking down a three, putting the Bears up by 10.
Missouri State held a 20-point lead late in the second, led by Mosley's 33 points.
The Bears defense held Loyola to only 40% from the field and 26% from three.
Loyola was able to cut the lead down to six points in a late game rally, but ultimately fell to the Bears 79-69.
Mosley was the leading scorer, putting up 40 points with eight rebounds and two assists, along with Clay’s 16 points, three rebounds, and two assists, and Prim's 11-point 10 rebound double-double.
Mosley’s performance is Missouri State's fifth-ever 40-point game, and two of them are his.
“I thought we played a complete game, and we knew it would take that in order to beat a team of this caliber,” said head coach Dana Ford in a post-game radio interview.
The win puts MSU in first place in the MVC with a 6-2 record. While the game was Loyola’s first conference loss, it only has five wins.
Next for the Bears, they travel to Indiana State on Tuesday, and return to JQH arena Saturday and host Evansville at 7 p.m.
Follow Nicole Walker on Twitter, @NicoleDanaeWal1
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.