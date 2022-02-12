Something head coach Dana Ford has said over this recent stretch is to wait for his shooters to start hitting.
It may be the time to quit waiting.
Junior guard Ja’Monta Black and senior guard Jaylen Minnett were principal pieces of the Bears’ offensive attack in the early goings of the season. The pair were almost exclusively three-point shooters and were hitting at a decent clip. Then, after the Bears beat Loyola Chicago by 10 on Jan. 22, that was not the case.
MSU was upset by Indiana State right after the Loyola win, and MSU went 7-29 from deep. Minnett did not make a shot and Black went 2-8. The trend continued for the next several games until this afternoon. As MSU beat Valparaiso 84-66, Black scored 15 by going 5-8 from three, and Minnet added 15 with a 5-14 ratio from deep.
Both players had moments where they would run down the court celebrating as the 4,000+ crowd at JQH Arena roared in approval.
“I haven’t been hitting shots my last few games, so it just felt good finally seeing the ball go through the hoop,” Black said. “We know we’re the two best shooters in the conference, and when we both hit at the same time we going to have nights like that,”
Both players expressed relief after the game, saying how difficult the stretch had been for them.
“It’s been just moving forward,” Minnett said. “Moving onto the next game — just having that positive mindset and having the confidence in myself and in my game.”
Even when the shots were not falling at a high rate, they were never told to stop.
“(Ford) never says (stop shooting),” Black said. “He wants us to keep shooting, and I’m always going to keep shooting. I don’t care if I airball, I don’t care if it go over the goal, I’m shooting that next three if I’m open.”
Having at least one of those players continue to shoot close to that pace will be a big help as the Bears start to close out the season. With four games left, MSU has a game against first-place Northern Iowa and a Bradley team in fifth place that has snuck up on teams this year — including knocking off Loyola.
Winning those games could help when Arch Madness happens in a few weeks. The top-four looks like it will hold — some combination of Missouri State, Loyola, Northern Iowa and Drake. Getting the No. 1 or No. 2 spot will give MSU a favorable matchup on Friday. Last season, Missouri State was the No. 3 seed and beat Valparaiso on Friday before losing to Drake by two points.
“We had some good leadership, and all of our guys are taking a part of it,” Ford said. “I feel like there’s a sense of urgency, as the season’s drawing to a close. We’ve got two weeks left. And when this group is urgent — they’re pretty good.”
