The No. 18 Missouri State Lady Bears took “chill Friday night” very literally and played down to their opponent, but they still won 76-62.
“I’m glad we got the dub, but there’s definitely areas that we need to improve on,” senior Alexa Willard said. “I think we’re gonna go into practice (on Saturday) and try and correct those things.”
The Evansville Purple Aces entered JQH Arena 3-21 overall and winless in their 13 previous Missouri Valley Conference games.
Still, the first half was fairly even in effort and style. Evansville scored first after the teams shared five missed shots. The Lady Bears took the lead from there, but the Purple Aces fought back to trail by at least four several times in the first and second quarter.
At half, MSU led 34-28, and head coach Amaka “Mox” Agugua-Hamilton looked less than pleased as she and her team headed to the locker room.
The Lady Bears started the third quarter strong, taking a 19-point lead with just under two minutes to go. They held a double-digit lead for the remainder of the game, winning by 14, but the players and Mox said the performance had to be better going into Sunday’s game.
“You’re always happy to get a win and learn lessons through wins instead of losses, but I’m pretty frustrated with how we played,” Mox said. “I thought we were past this. I thought we were a little bit more mature, but I think that we just kind of disrespected Evansville.”
The Lady Bears face Indiana State, a team that’s 2-11 in the MVC. Tip is set for 2 p.m.
“We need to be ready and focused for Sunday, so we’re just ready to move past it,” said junior Abby Hipp, who had a double-double with 12 rebounds and 11 points. “A win’s a win.”