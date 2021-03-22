The Missouri State Lady Bears were victorious over the UC Davis Aggies 70-51 in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.
With the victory the Lady Bears advance to the round of 32 for the second straight season, dating back to 2019.
MSU came out to a slow start, making 0-6 of their field goals from the jump. Despite the deficit, the Lady Bears outscored the Aggies 19-11 in the first quarter, behind eight first quarter points from senior guard Elle Ruffridge off the bench.
“We started off slow, but we were able to regain our focus and get back on track,” head coach Amaka “Mox” Agugua-Hamilton said. “Our team is resilient and I just needed to wake us up a little bit by reminding them that we were fighting to play another day.”
Ruffridge was part of the Lady Bears’ success behind the three-point line, where MSU made 6-15 three-point attempts. Ruffridge finished the night with 12 points and six rebounds.
Senior guard Brice Calip led the way for MSU, finishing with 18 points, eight rebounds and three steals. The Jackie Stiles MVC Player of the Year winner was dominant all evening on both ends of the floor.
Junior forward Jasmine Franklin also had a big night with a double-double, including 17 points and 17 rebounds. The reigning MVC defensive player of the year also tallied four steals and two blocks.
“It’s a great feeling to be back here and get the win,” Franklin said. “We have unfinished business here and we’re excited to make a big run.”
Dominance in the paint was the key to the Lady Bears’ first round victory as they outrebounded the Aggies 54-31. MSU similarly outscored UC Davis in the paint 30-4.
“I knew that if we could run the tempo and get them tired we could work the offensive boards,” Mox said.
It was a team effort in the victory for MSU. The Lady Bears bench finished with 26 points in comparison to UC Davis’ zero.
With the victory Missouri State will face off against Wright State in the round of 32 on Wednesday, March 24 at Bill Greehey Arena. The game will be live on ESPN’s family of networks.
