The Missouri State Lady Bears were defeated by the No. 1 overall seed Stanford Cardinals 89-62 in their Sweet 16 matchup.
The final was the most points MSU had given up all season. A Lady Bears defense that had been disruptive all season, forcing 16 turnovers a game and holding their opponents to 55.9 points per game coming into the contest, allowed 89. The Lady Bears had few answers to the Cardinal’s offensive output.
Stanford got out to a hot start beginning the game on a 15-3 run, which would conclude in a 23-15 Stanford first quarter lead.
The Cardinals continued to expand their lead into the second quarter behind a 20-9 run, as MSU was unable to bring the deficit within single digits the remainder of the contest.
“Stanford is a tremendous team and they can score the basketball,” coach Amaka “Mox” Agugua-Hamilton said. “They were able to get a lot more uncontested looks than we would’ve liked and they continually knocked those down.”
The Lady Bears inability to get inside proved to be an offensive hindrance as they finished with 14 points in the paint and a 31% field goal success rate from the floor.
A combination of fast break points and three-point shooting were the answer for Stanford. Stanford tied a team tournament-high with 15 made three-point field goals and made 46% of their shots from the floor.
Missouri State was led offensively by senior guard Elle Ruffridge who finished with 18 points off of 4-5 shooting behind the three-point line. All of her made three-point attempts came in the fourth quarter.
“I’m just so proud of everything (Ruffridge) has done and the tournament she was able to have,” Mox said.
Senior forward Abi Jackson also contributed to the Lady Bears offense, finishing with 11 points and four rebounds off the bench.
The loss brings the Lady Bears season to an end, the team finishes with a 23-3 record overall. The year included a Missouri Valley Conference regular season title and the program’s second consecutive appearance in the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament.
Missouri State has three confirmed seniors who will not be coming back next season, including forward Emily Gartner, guard Bri Ellis and Ruffridge. Ruffridge confirmed she would not be coming back next season in Sunday’s post game press conference.
“I haven’t made that announcement officially yet, but there is no need in hiding it any longer,” Ruffridge said. “I’m just so thankful for all my teammates and Missouri State University.”
