With the Lady Bears’ loss to the No. 1 seeded Stanford Cardinals, Missouri State’s women's basketball season has come to the end.
While the 89-62 loss against the now national champion Cardinals was MSU’s largest margin of defeat of the season, the performance does not erase the Lady Bears’ 23-3 overall record, tying the fewest losses in a season in program history.
“It was an emotional ending to a magical ride,” Coach Amaka “Mox” Agugua-Hamilton said. “Stanford is a tremendous team, are well coached and are very deserving of being the No. 1 overall seed.”
Following the National Tournament, the Lady Bears finished the season ranked 14th overall in the final USA Today Coaches Poll, their highest national ranking to conclude a season since they finished ranked 4th in 2001.
The Lady Bears’ defense was tremendous all year, allowing 57.2 points per game, the second-best defensive average in school history. This was a cornerstone that aided them to a perfect road record (11-0) and an undefeated (16-0) regular season Missouri Valley Conference Championship.
“We had an amazing season, given all of the adversity we had to face,” Mox said. “Our resilience and ability to overcome so many obstacles made it that much more special.”
Missouri State’s success was apparent in both their record and post-season honors. Senior Brice Calip was the MVC Player of the Year, while junior Jasmine Franklin was Defensive Player of the Year.
“I’m very proud of Brice and she’s not the only one I’m proud of,” Mox said. “She has put this team on her back and continued to do things to help us prevail. She’s a special player and it’s no fluke that she was named player of the year.”
Coach Mox also received honors, being named MVC Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season and was also one of 10 finalists for the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association National Coach of the Year.
“I can never say enough about our coaching staff and all they have done to not only elevate our talent but develop us into better overall people,” senior guard Elle Ruffridge said.
While the Lady Bears undoubtedly had a lot of success on the basketball court, they will be remembered as well for their successes off the court.
This year’s Lady Bears team had multiple players earn MVC scholar-athlete honors, including Calip and senior Abby Hipp.
“It’s a lot bigger than basketball,” Ruffridge said. “There's great people in our locker room and we have bigger things we’re going to achieve in the outside world.”
The tight-knit nature and overall team chemistry was something that shined throughout the season for the Lady Bears as well.
“I love each and every one of my teammates. I’m so thankful for each of those relationships,” Ruffridge said. “It’s truly been the best thing for me being a Lady Bear. I’ve grown so much as a basketball player and a person.”
Missouri State has three confirmed seniors who will not be coming back next season, including forward Emily Gartner, guard Bri Ellis and Ruffridge. Ruffrdige confirmed she would not be coming back next season in the post game press conference following the loss to Stanford.
Currently, the Lady Bears expect to return seniors Abi Jackson, Brice Calip, Abby Hipp and six underclassmen from the 2021 squad.
In the fall, Missouri State will look to continue to build on success under Coach Mox, who will begin her third year at the helm. The Lady Bears will seek their third consecutive MVC regular season championship and possible third consecutive appearance in the Sweet Sixteen.
“With the talent we have coming back, the future is very bright for Lady Bears basketball,” Ruffridge said.
