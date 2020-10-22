The Missouri State Men’s Golf team finished up their short fall schedule earlier this week at the Little Rock Invitational where it finished 14th.
It was a slow start for the Bears the first day of the invitational being the only team that failed to shoot a sub-300 first round team score. Despite each member lowering their second round score, the gap showed to be too insurmountable as the Bears finished the invitational in last place with a final score of 903 (+39), following three rounds.
The host, Arkansas Little Rock, proved their experience of the course with a first place team finish, boasting a large 17 shot lead (-35). The individual champion was University of Louisiana Monroe senior Guillaume Fanonnel who finished 10-under-par on the back of two sub-70 stroke rounds.
The Bears were led by second-year senior transfer Crimson Callahan who finished the invitational tied for 44th place. Callahan averaged 74 strokes through the three rounds, which found him at 6-over-par after the final day.
Other notable individual places included sophomore J.P. Lavelle who tied for 59th (+10) and sophomore Max Kreikemeier who finished tied for 67th (+12).
The next time the Bears will be in action is uncertain, as their spring conference schedule is yet to be released.