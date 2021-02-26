Missouri State used timely hitting and dominant pitching to secure a 6-1 victory over Central Arkansas on Friday.
MSU struck early with sophomore catcher and designated hitter Drake Baldwin driving home graduate senior outfielder Jack Duffy on two separate occasions with two outs, giving MSU a 2-1 lead after three innings.
Junior right fielder Dakota Kotowksi broke the game open in the fifth inning with a bases loaded double that plated three runs. Graduate senior first baseman Ben Whetstone added to the lead with a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh, his first home run of the season.
Sophomore pitcher Hayden Minton got the call to start the game. He went four innings while only allowing one run and striking out five batters. Minton was able to work around control issues as he walked five batters and hit three more.
Junior pitcher Matt Russell entered the game in the fifth inning and got credited as the winning pitcher. Russell allowed only two hits and struck out three hitters over four scoreless innings.
MSU pitching was able to get out of tough situations all day. UCA ended the game with 12 runners left on base, compared to only four MSU runners left stranded.
The win moves Missouri State to 3-0 on the young season. MSU will be back in action against Central Arkansas at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Hammons Field.
