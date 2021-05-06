Missouri State dropped its game against Kansas in Lawrence despite a strong effort from the pitching staff.
MSU took an early lead with a pair of two-out hits from graduate senior first baseman Ben Whetstone and senior third baseman Grant Wood in the top of the second inning.
The early 1-0 advantage was erased with a KU run in the bottom of the second and KU took a lead of its own in the bottom of the third inning.
The Jayhawks held the lead for the rest of the game. The lead was extended to 3-1 in the fifth inning following a sacrifice fly into shallow right field.
MSU stranded 11 runners in the game and failed to come through with a runner on third base and less than two outs in both the sixth and seventh inning.
KU freshman center fielder Tavian Josenberger carried a 24-game hitting streak into the game, tied for a Jayhawk program record. MSU held Josenberger to 0-5 at the plate and ended his hitting streak.
The loss drops MSU under .500 and moves its record to 15-16 on the season.
The Bears will be back in action on May 7 for the start of a four-game conference series with Indiana State.
MSU will play a doubleheader on May 7 with the first game starting at 10 a.m. with MSU having to share Hammons Field with the Springfield Cardinals whose season started on May 4.
