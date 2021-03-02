Missouri State was unable to get the bats going on Tuesday and dropped a mid-week showdown against No. 14 Oklahoma State.
MSU struck out a season-high 18 times during the game and were shutout for the first time this season. OSU freshman starting pitcher Justin Campbell was a big reason for the Bears’ struggles.
“I think he had more to do with our struggles today than we did,” head coach Keith Guttin said. “He certainly was the best guy we have seen so far this year.”
Junior pitcher Ty Buckner got his second start of the season on the mound for the Bears. Buckner completed six innings on the mound and allowed four runs.
“I thought he hung in there and competed well,” Guttin said. “This is a guy that hasn’t thrown since 2018, so he is still feeling his way back. And I think at times he was better than he was in his first game.”
Missouri State trailed 4-0 in the sixth inning and had the bases loaded for sophomore catcher Drake Baldwin with two outs. Baldwin was unable to come through for the Bears as Campbell struck him out, his twelfth victim of the day.
MSU loaded the bases again in the eighth inning but was unable to come through again. Graduate senior first baseman Ben Whetstone gave credit to OSU, but said he believes his team didn’t come through when they needed to.
“Their staff pitched really well today,” Whetstone said. “We also did not do a good job of hitting mistakes and had a couple opportunities with runners and couldn’t get the big hit.”
The loss moves Missouri State to 4-2 on the season. The Bears will travel to Conway, Arkansas this weekend for matchups against Tarleton State on Saturday and Central Arkansas on Sunday.
Follow Trevor Hahn on Twitter, @TrevHahn3
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.