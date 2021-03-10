Missouri State was unable to pick up a win in Jonesboro, Arkansas and dropped both games to Arkansas State in the midweek.
MSU was let down by its defense as the Bears committed seven errors throughout the two games. Unforced errors allowed Arkansas State to put together a big inning in each game that the Bears were never able to overcome.
Graduate senior center fielder Jack Duffy continued his torrid start to the season, picking up four hits and a homerun during the series. He is now 20-44 at the plate this season with three home runs.
The losses drop Missouri State’s record to 5-5 on the season. The Bears are off this weekend and will be back in action at Hammons Field on March 16 against Oral Roberts.
Tuesday’s game
MSU was able to strike first in this game with a solo home run by Duffy in the top of the third inning. ASU was able to answer with a two-out single that plated two runs in the bottom of the third.
ASU broke the game open in the bottom of the fourth, scoring eight runs. The inning was highlighted by a towering three-run home run by ASU graduate senior first baseman Sky-Lar Culver.
Facing a 10-1 deficit, MSU was able to scratch across a run in the top of the fifth inning, but this would be the last run of the ballgame. The Bears dropped the series opener by the score of 10-2.
Junior starting pitcher Ty Buckner went down as the losing pitcher for MSU after giving up eight earned runs in only 3.2 innings pitched.
Wednesday’s game
Making his second start of the season, junior starting pitcher Jared Viertel ran into some control issues in the top of the first inning. Two walks by Viertel and two errors by freshman shortstop Cole Hill allowed ASU to push four runs across in the bottom of the first.
MSU was once again dealing with a deficit and worked the game back to 4-3 in the top of the fourth inning. This forced ASU to the bullpen and brought in junior pitcher Will Gilmer. Gilmer was able to work out of a bases loaded jam to end the fourth and hold onto the lead.
Gilmer pitched the next four innings scoreless and effectively shut down MSU’s comeback chances. He exited the game with a 7-3 lead after the eighth inning.
The Bears did not help themselves out in the field in this game, making five errors that allowed four unearned runs to cross the plate for the Red Wolves.
Viertel goes down as the losing pitcher for MSU after pitching 4.2 innings and allowing four runs — one earned.
Missouri State will return home for their next matchup on March 16 as they will conclude their season series against Oral Roberts. The Bears took the first two games of the series back on Feb. 23 and 24.
Follow Trevor Hahn on Twitter, @TrevHahn3
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.