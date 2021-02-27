Missouri State was unable to cash in with runners in scoring position and dropped the middle game of the series against Central Arkansas by a score of 5-2. The loss is MSU's first of the season.
The Bears stranded the bases loaded on two separate occasions and left 13 runners on base in total. Senior shortstop Walker Jenkins picked up the lone RBI for Missouri State with a double in the second inning, scoring junior outfielder Jaden Rolffs.
Junior pitcher Jared Viertel made his first start for MSU after transferring from Crowder College. Viertel went 4.1 innings and gave up two earned runs. He got credited with the loss in the game despite being the first MSU starting pitcher to pitch into the fifth inning this season.
Redshirt junior left fielder Cam Cratic left the game in the third inning after crashing hard into the left field fence trying to make a running catch. Sophomore outfielder Greg Ziegler played the rest of the game in left field. The status of Cratic is unsure at this moment.
Redshirt freshman Tyler Cleveland entered the game for UCA in the bottom half of the sixth inning with a runner on third base and two outs. Cleveland was able to strike out MSU junior outfielder Dakota Kotowski to hold UCA’s 3-2 lead.
Central Arkansas took this momentum to the plate the next inning as sophomore infielder Hunter Hicks got a hold of a pitch and drove it over the left-center field fence, extending the UCA lead to 5-2.
This was more than enough cushion for Cleveland. He pitched the final 3.1 innings of the game, allowing only two baserunners and striking out six MSU hitters.
The loss moves MSU to 3-1 on the season. Missouri State will be back in action tomorrow at 1 p.m. against Central Arkansas for the final match of the series at Hammons Field.
