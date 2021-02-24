The Missouri State baseball team used hot bats to sweep the two-game series at Oral Roberts on Feb. 23 and 24, starting the season out with a perfect 2-0.
The Bears scored 22 runs, collected 24 hits and drew 13 walks over the two games. MSU scored their 22nd run of the 2020 season in its ninth game. The mixture of returning starters coupled with three newcomers in the lineup has this year’s batting order producing big numbers early in the season.
Tuesday’s Game
Junior pitcher Ty Buckner got the nod to start on the mound to open the season after missing the past two seasons due to injury. Buckner worked four scoreless frames in his outing and struck out five batters. He stranded two runners on base in three of his four innings.
MSU was able to strike early, thanks to two unearned runs in the first three innings. Junior outfielder Cam Cratic pinch-hit for freshman second baseman Beau Stuckey in the fourth and sparked a two-out rally for the Bears, scoring two runners with a single and later scoring on a single from graduate first baseman Ben Whetstone to push the lead to 5-0.
Cratic ended his day at the plate 3-4 with a double and three RBI’s. The junior college transfer made an immediate impact off the bench in his first career game as a Bear.
This lead was more than enough for the MSU pitching staff on Tuesday as juniors Logan Thomazin and Ian MacMahon and graduate student Logan Wiley combined to shut out the Golden Eagles for three more innings after Buckner’s departure.
MSU added three more runs over this stretch, increasing its lead to 8-0 heading into the eighth inning.
Juniors Nick Schmidt and Trey Ziegenbein ran into some trouble in the eighth inning, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk.
Ziegenbein bounced back from the rocky eighth inning to get ORU in order in the ninth inning, finalizing the score at 8-2. Buckner picked up his first victory of the season on the mound.
Wednesday’s Game
Missouri State was extremely patient at the plate in this game and forced long at-bats throughout the afternoon.
Before starting pitcher Ethan Axman got the chance to toe the rubber for his first career start for MSU, the team led 3-0. The Bears plated 13 runs in the first four innings, seven runs coming by way of the homerun-ball. Ben Whetstone reached base on all six of his plate appearances in the game, going 2-2 with four base on balls.
Axman had a strong debut on the mound, pitching four innings and only allowing two runs. The junior college transfer posted large strikeout numbers at Jefferson College and was able to strike out three Golden Eagles on Wednesday.
The wheels fell off for MSU in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Bears carried a 13-2 lead into the inning but struggled to get outs in the fifth. After three walks loaded the bases with nobody out, redshirt sophomore pitcher Ben Cruikshank hit an ORU batter to score a run and allowed a single to score another.
This ended Cruikshank’s first appearance since 2019 before he recorded an out. Ziegenbein entered the game and attempted to shut down the ORU rally. Things got out of hand for him as he allowed six more runners to cross home plate, three of which were charged to him.
The strikeout to end the fifth for Ziegenbein seemed to settle him in as he retired the next eight ORU batters, striking out four of those hitters. This allowed him to pitch a shutout over the following three innings and handed off the 14-10 lead to MSU’s junior closing pitcher Hayden Juenger.
Juenger was able to dance around a one-out solo homerun in the ninth inning to shut the door on the Golden Eagles’ comeback attempt. MSU won the shootout by a final score of 14-11. Ziegenbein goes down as the winning pitcher, picking up his first win of the season.
What’s Next
Missouri State returns home for the weekend as the team has its first games at Hammons Field this season against Central Arkansas. MSU will play at 3 p.m. on Friday, 2 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Follow Trevor Hahn on Twitter, @TrevHahn3
