Missouri State was unable to make it passed the first round of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament as it dropped its first-round game 6-4 to Valparaiso.
Valpo jumped out to an early 1-0 lead with a two-out RBI single by freshman first baseman Kyle Schmack.
MSU tied and took the lead with a RBI triple by sophomore catcher Drake Baldwin and a RBI single by graduate senior first baseman Ben Whetstone in the fourth.
Valpo quickly answered with two runs in the top of the fifth to re-take the advantage. This lead held into the late stages of this one due to a strong effort from senior pitcher Jon Tieman out of the Valpo bullpen.
Valpo extended its lead to 4-2 with a run in the seventh, but MSU answered with a RBI single from junior left fielder Cam Cratic in the bottom half.
MSU’s season was on the line as it trailed 4-3 going into the bottom of the ninth inning. The Bears were gifted a two-base error by the defensive replacement in left field, freshman Matt Olive, misplaying a fly ball to shallow left.
This allowed MSU to tie the game with another RBI single with two outs from Cratic. This pushed the game into extra innings.
Valpo freshman outfielder Parker Johnson delivered the biggest hit of the game with two outs in the tenth, driving home two runs with a double into left-center field.
The two runs were able to hold up in the bottom of the tenth and Valpo took home a 6-4 victory.
Valpo advances to the second round and double elimination portion of the MVC tournament with a game at 10 am on May 26 against Dallas Baptist.
Missouri State ends its 2021 season with a 21-23 record.