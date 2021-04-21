Missouri State baseball has shut down operations through April 27, cancelling five games in the process, an MSU release said.
The release said MSU has positive COVID-19 tests in its tier-one personnel, which includes players, coaches and managers. It will be unable to play its four-game series with Southeast Missouri State set for April 23-25 and its April 27 game on the road at Arkansas.
This news comes after MSU had to cancel its contest against Missouri on April 20 due to the same reasons.
None of the six games that were cancelled will be made up and the Bears are losing six games off of their schedule.
MSU’s next scheduled game is April 30 on the road at Southern Illinois for the start of a four-game conference series.
