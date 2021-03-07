Missouri State split its two games over the weekend after losing to Tarleton State on March 6 and beating Central Arkansas on March 7.
Grand slams were a common theme over the weekend with three being hit over the two games. The Bears fell victim to it on Saturday but smashed two of their own in their win on Sunday.
Splitting the weekend moves MSU to 5-3 on the season. The Bears will be back in action on Tuesday to start a two-game midweek series on the road against Arkansas State.
Saturday’s Game
This game started out with good starting pitching from both teams. The game was tied 0-0 until Tarleton State pushed across a run in the top of the sixth inning.
Sophomore right-hander Hayden Minton got the start on the mound for MSU and worked six innings, allowing only one run. Minton was able to work around baserunners and control issues to limit damage by Tarleton State..
Tarleton State sophomore pitcher Bryce Hackett also worked six innings and allowed only two runs. Hackett struck out five MSU batters and worked very efficiently until allowing his two runs in the sixth inning.
The Bears took a 4-1 lead into the eighth inning and seemed to have this one under control. Five Texans runs led by a pinch-hit grand slam gave Tarleton State its first lead of the game.
MSU was able cut the lead in half in the bottom of the eighth but could not get anything going in the ninth after Tarleton State extended their lead back to two runs.
Hayden Juenger goes down as the losing pitcher for MSU after allowing the grand slam in the eighth inning.
Sunday’s Game
MSU started out fast against Central Arkansas sophomore starting pitcher Dillan Janak, scoring four runs in the first inning off a grand slam from sophomore catcher Drake Baldwin.
UCA was able to tie the game before the fourth inning started, scoring at least one run in each of the first three innings.
MSU broke the game open in the top of the fourth inning, scoring eight runs to take a commanding 12-4 lead. The inning was sparked by a two-out error by UCA freshman left fielder AJ Mendolia, allowing seven unearned runs to cross the plate following the mistake.
Four straight hit batters followed the error and left the bases loaded for MSU junior outfielder Jaden Rolffs. He delivered for his team by smashing the second grand slam of the game for MSU.
Graduate senior pitcher Logan Wiley was strong for MSU out of the bullpen on Sunday. He pitched four-and-a-third innings and retired nine straight UCA batters at one point in his outing.
Sunday’s win completes the season series between MSU and UCA, with MSU going 3-1.
Missouri State will travel to Jonesboro, Arkansas on March 9 for a two-game series against the Arkansas State Red Wolves. The games were originally supposed to be played in February, but were postponed due to inclement weather.
