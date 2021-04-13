Missouri State picked up a 7-5 win on the road over in-state rival Mizzou to give head coach Keith Guttin his 1,300th win of his storied career.
Guttin did not travel with the team due to back issues, but his team got the job done on the road in the first of two matchups within seven days with Missouri. The win moved MSU to 12-10 (2-2) on the season.
MSU jumped out to a 6-0 lead after the top of the fifth inning with pesky offensive play. The Bears pulled out drag bunts and double steals to keep the Tiger defense on edge and it was successful.
Acting head coach Paul Evans chose to get each of his weekend starting pitchers an inning of work in the first four innings. This played out in MSU’s favor as all four pitchers worked a scoreless inning.
Junior right fielder Dakota Kotowski extended MSU’s lead back to six runs in the top of the seventh inning with a towering solo-shot to left field, his third home run of the season and first since March 6.
Mizzou was able to make it a game late with four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, but the threat was ended after a relay from MSU’s outfield nabbed a runner at the plate for the third out.
Junior closer Hayden Juenger slammed the door in the ninth inning, picking up his second save of the season.
Graduate senior pitcher Logan Wiley picked up the win on the mound after pitching a scoreless first inning.
Missouri State will be back in action on April 16 for the start of a four-game series on the road at Evansville.
