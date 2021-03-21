Missouri State was unable to get the bats going in Hattiesburg, Mississippi and lost all three games on the road against Southern Mississippi.
MSU was only able to muster two runs on 11 hits over the three games. USM used three terrific efforts from starting pitching to take control in each game.
The three losses drop the Bears to 6-8 on the season ahead of a rematch with nationally ranked Oklahoma State.
Friday’s Game
Southern Miss was able to plate two runs off sophomore starting pitcher Hayden Minton in the first four innings to take a 2-0 lead.
This was more than enough cushion for USM’s senior pitcher Hunter Stanley on this night. He went seven scoreless innings while striking out seven.
MSU was able to cut the lead in half in the eighth inning after an RBI double by sophomore catcher Drake Baldwin. The Bears were unable to tie the game and left two runners on base to end the inning. MSU left eight runners on base in total in the game.
MSU dropped the opening game of the series by a score of 2-1.
Minton went down as the losing pitcher for MSU and picked up his first loss of the season.
Saturday’s Game
The game had a very slow start to it, thanks to good starting pitching efforts from both sides. After four scoreless innings, USM was able to plate two runs in two straight innings to take a 4-0 lead.
MSU was only able to collect three hits in the game and was not able to put anything together for a comeback effort.
The MSU bullpen did a good job of limiting damage down the stretch of the game to keep the game close, but MSU lost the game by a score of 5-0.
Junior right-hander Jared Viertel went down as the losing pitcher, moving his record to 0-3 on the season.
Sunday’s Game
The two teams combined to collect just six hits and four runs in the final game of the series. Two of these runs came from USM’s first three batters of the game in the bottom of the first after a single, RBI triple and RBI groundout started the game.
This put graduate senior pitcher Logan Wiley in a hole early. He allowed another run in the third inning but bounced back well to go seven strong innings.
MSU’s first fifteen batters were retired by USM freshman pitcher Ben Ethridge. The perfect game was broken up in the top of the sixth inning with an infield single by sophomore second baseman Blake Mozley.
The Bears were only able to get one more hit in the game, a leadoff home run by graduate senior Ben Whetstone in the seventh inning.
MSU was able to get two runners on base in the top of the ninth but was not able to complete the comeback effort. MSU lost the game by a final score of 3-1.
Wiley goes down as the losing pitcher on the mound for MSU, moving his record to 3-1 on the season.
Missouri State will be back in action on Tuesday March 23 on the road against Oklahoma State.
