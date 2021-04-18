Missouri State picked up its first Missouri Valley Conference series victory by winning three of the four games in Evansville over the Purple Aces.
The Bears capitalized from great pitching and timely hitting to get past UE in a competitive weekend series.
MSU has now won five of its last six games and moves its record to 15-11 (5-3) on the season.
The Bears next game will be on April 20 at home against Missouri at 6:30 pm.
Friday’s Game
This game featured two of the better starting pitchers in the MVC with graduate senior Logan Wiley throwing for MSU and Shane Gray pitching for Evansville.
MSU came out very aggressive early in counts and was able to jump out to a 3-0 lead after two innings.
Getting to Gray early worked for the Bears because once Gray settled in, he was hard to hit. He retired the final thirteen batters he faced and faced the minimum of fifteen batters through his last five innings.
Evansville tied the game at three in the bottom of the sixth inning with a two-run home run by junior first baseman Tanner Craig.
The top of the eighth inning was the difference in this one as the Bears were able to get to the UE bullpen with two runs.
The two-run lead was all the MSU bullpen needed as junior relief pitcher Trey Ziegenbein was able to pitch the final 2.2 innings scoreless and secure the win for the Bears.
The win moved Trey Ziegenbein’s record to 5-0 on the season.
Graduate senior catcher Logan Geha exited the game in the top of the ninth inning after his spike got caught in the turf while stealing second. Geha broke his fibula on the play and will likely miss the rest of the season.
Saturday’s First Game
Good pitching was the story again in this one. Junior starting pitcher Matt Russell was able to throw a complete-game shutout for MSU in the shortened seven inning game.
Russell was finally able to pitch with a lead following an RBI double by junior outfielder Jaden Rolffs that put MSU up 1-0 in the fourth inning.
The Bears were able to extend their lead with a two-run home run from sophomore catcher Drake Baldwin.
This was more than enough cushion for Russell and he rolled MSU to the 3-0 win in the first leg of the doubleheader.
This was the first shutout by Missouri State on the season and the longest a MSU starting pitcher has thrown into a game while holding the other team scoreless.
Matt Russell picked up the win, moving his record to 2-1 on the season.
Saturday’s Second Game
Sophomore starting pitcher Hayden Minton made his first start on the mound for MSU since March 19 at Southern Mississippi. He struggled to get into a groove in the first inning and allowed three runs to score for the Purple Aces.
Minton allowed another run to score in the fourth inning but kept UE off the board otherwise.
This made MSU face a 4-0 deficit heading into the last two innings of play. The Bears were able to scrape a run across in the top of the eighth on a RBI single from sophomore second baseman Blake Mozley to cut the UE lead down to three.
Missouri State plated another run in the top of the ninth inning but was unable to get the other two necessary runs to extend the game. Rolffs flew out to the left-field wall for the last out of the game on a ball that would have tied the game if it left the yard.
Minton picks up the loss on the mound and it moves his record to 0-2 on the season.
Sunday’s Game
Good pitching was not the focal point in this one as Evansville jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first. MSU answered with four of its own in the second inning.
Neither starting pitcher saw the third inning of the game as both managers went to the bullpen realizing how important the finale of the series was.
Junior outfielder Dakota Kotowski extended the MSU lead in the fourth inning with a two-run blast over the center-field fence to make it a 6-3 game.
This turned out to be enough for the MSU bullpen as junior relief pitchers Logan Thomazin, Ziegenbein and Hayden Juenger combined for seven innings of two-run baseball to end the game.
Evansville threatened the MSU lead in the eighth inning but Juenger was able to come in and close the door for the Bears.
The win clinched the series victory for MSU and helped the Bears to sole-possession of third place in the MVC.
Thomazin picked up the win on the mound, his first of the season and Juenger was able to pick up his third save of the season.
Missouri State will return to Hammons Field on April 20 for the final matchup with in-state rival Missouri.
