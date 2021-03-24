Missouri State walked away with a victory and a season-series split with No. 18 Oklahoma State after a comeback victory in Stillwater on Tuesday.
MSU started out hot, plating three runs in the top of the first with a solo home run from graduate senior first baseman Ben Whetstone and a two-run bomb from junior outfielder Jaden Rolffs. Rolffs’ homerun gave him the team-lead with four home runs on the season.
OSU was able to tie the game in the bottom of the first with a three-run home run from freshman infielder Nolan McLean that went over the batter’s eye in center field. OSU was able to ride this momentum to an 8-3 lead after six innings.
MSU came storming back in the top of the seventh inning. The Bears put together a six-run rally to take a 9-8 lead, capped off by a go-ahead two-run single from junior outfielder Cam Cratic with two outs. This came after head coach Keith Guttin was ejected for arguing a called third strike on the previous batter, his first ejection of the season.
The MSU bullpen was nails, going 4.2 scoreless innings and striking out nine. Junior relief pitcher Trey Ziegenbein led the way for the bullpen with three scoreless innings and five strikeouts. Junior closing pitcher Hayden Juenger slammed the door in the ninth inning, picking up his first save of the season. Ziegenbein gets credited with the win on the mound, his second of the season.
The win put an end to a three-game losing streak for MSU and moved its record to 7-8 on the season.
The Bears are off the rest of the week and will be back in action on March 30 for a date with Southeast Missouri State on the road.
MSU will open conference play on April 2 at Hammons Field for the first of a four-game series against Bradley.
