Missouri State picked up its third walk-off win in five games with yet another come-from-behind victory against Drury.
Sophomore catcher Drake Baldwin was the hero this time, hitting a leadoff home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to secure the victory. The moment was just another at-bat for Baldwin.
“To be honest I was just looking for a fastball,” Baldwin said. “I hit it well. I didn’t know it was out right away, but I got enough of it and it got out. It was nice that we got the win there.”
MSU faced two separate two-run deficits in this one. The Bears were able to battle back and took a 8-7 lead in the sixth inning following a three-run home run by junior outfielder Jaden Rolffs, his fifth in the last seven games and eighth of the season.
Comebacks have been the theme of this team since the big rally to win at Oklahoma State on March 23. Head coach Keith Guttin had a few thoughts on the keys to these come-from-behind wins.
“Well getting behind,” Guttin joked. “That’s not what we want to do. We want to be ahead and not have to come back, but we have shown some grit though and have gotten some big hits.”
The win moves MSU to 11-10 on the season. The Bears will next be tasked with a four-game series with conference rival Dallas Baptist for a four-game series in Springfield starting on April 9.
