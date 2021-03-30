It took ten innings for MSU to get the win, but the Bears came out on top against Southeast Missouri State in the mid-week.
MSU fell behind 3-0 early but battled back to take a 4-3 lead in the fifth inning following an RBI-single by graduate senior first baseman Ben Whetstone.
SEMO was able to regain the lead with two runs in the sixth inning and extended its lead to 6-4 with another run in the seventh.
The Bears were facing a two-run deficit heading into the top of the ninth, but they were able to tie it up with two runs on only one hit. Graduate senior center fielder Jack Duffy tied the game with a sacrifice fly to center field.
The two teams agreed to start each frame of extra innings with a runner on second base with nobody out in an effort to avoid the heavy rainfall towards the end of the game. This ended up helping the Bears as they were able to plate three runs in the top of the tenth inning, highlighted by a two-run home run from junior outfielder Jaden Rolffs.
Junior closing pitcher Hayden Juenger was able to pitch three full innings to close the game out, his longest outing of the season. He gave up two runs in the tenth inning but was able to hold onto the lead and secure the victory for MSU.
Junior right-handed pitcher Forrest Barnes made his first appearance of the season after missing the start of the season rehabbing an arm injury. He went three scoreless innings on the mound while only allowing two baserunners.
Juenger went down as the winning pitcher and picked up his first win of the season.
The Bears will be back in action Thursday, April 1 as they will welcome Bradley to Hammons Field for the start of conference play.
The Missouri Valley Conference added games to the conference schedule for this season as teams will play four-game series instead of three throughout conference play.
