The Missouri State baseball season will have to wait a few days longer than expected to begin.
Arkansas State has officially postponed the opening series with Missouri State due to inclement weather in the Jonesboro area and rescheduled for March 9-10. Only two of the three scheduled games will be made up.
Missouri State is now scheduled to begin their season Tuesday Feb. 23 on the road against Oral Roberts. The Bears host Central Arkansas Feb. 26-28 and are set to play the third, fourth and fifth-ever February games at Hammons Field.
