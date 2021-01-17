Missouri State won a rare in-state matchup against Division II school Missouri S&T 94-49 on Sunday, Jan. 17.
The game was put on the schedule on Jan. 15. The Bears were originally supposed to play 13-0 Drake two times over the weekend, but positive COVID-19 tests in the Drake program forced those games to be postponed.
The Bears jumped out to an 11-0 lead just four minutes in, and it was a margin that continued to grow the rest of the game.
Head coach Dana Ford used his bench more than usual, and some players like freshman Raphe Ayres and junior Darian Scott saw more playing time than they had in Missouri Valley Conference play.
“Today was important because we’ve lost upwards of 10 games from a normal year,” Ford said in his postgame press conference. “You spend most of your non-league trying to give your younger guys a chance to play and prove their worth.”
At halftime, Missouri State led 39-25.
Junior Jared Ridder opened the second half with back-to-back three-pointers, giving MSU a 45-25 lead.
By the halfway point of the second half, Missouri State had the lead up to 69-35. The game ended 94-49.
Ridder led the Bears with a career-high 23 points. Mosley added 22, his eighth straight game with 20-plus points.
The Bears improve to 9-1, their best start since 2009-10. Ridder said the group is feeling great about how they are playing.
“Our confidence is at a all-time high,” Ridder said. “I think we’re going to keep playing like this too — as long as we keep playing as a team. It’s just a lot of fun playing with the guys we have on our team.”
Missouri State will play next when Drake comes to Springfield on Jan. 26, but Ford said the team is attempting to find a game to play later this week after the Jan. 21 game against Southern Illinois was canceled.
