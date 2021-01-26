Missouri State blew a 15-point halftime lead to lose to Drake 68-61 at home Tuesday night.
In a game that could have showed Missouri State as one of the premier Missouri Valley Conference teams, the Bears collapsed after a stellar first half.
The game opened with teams trading points, until Gaige Prim hit a jump shot to give MSU a 20-16 lead at the 10:40 mark of the first half. Missouri State then went on a 21-10 run to take a 41-26 lead into halftime.
Senior Gaige Prim had 14 points and nine rebounds in the first half of the game. Combined with eight points from sophomore Isiaih Mosley and eight from junior Demarcus Sharp, it was difficult for Drake to slow down the Bears offensively.
Drake opened the second half of the game on a 11-2 run and brought the score to 45-42 near the 11-minute mark of the second half. Two buckets from Isiaih Mosley helped stabilize Missouri State and preserve the lead.
The teams went back to trading points and were tied 51-51 with 7:39 left in the game.
Ultimately, Missouri State went cold shooting and Drake won the game 68-61.
The Bears made only one field goal from the 10:46 mark of the second half through the end of the game.
Prim led MSU with 18 points and 16 rebounds. Mosley scored 16.
“We just lost a lot of focus,” Sharp said. “We have to focus and finish the game. It wasn’t there tonight.”
Head coach Dana Ford did not call what the Bears did in the second half a product of complacency, but he did not rule it out either.
“No one said (complacency), but I think their actions showed that,” Ford said. “I don’t know why they would — playing a really good undefeated team.”
Ford said the second-half collapse is primarily his fault.
“For whatever reason in the second half we didn’t just quite have it,” Ford said. “And that’s my job. I’ve got to be able to get our guys to duplicate things and make sure we don’t have letdowns.”
The Bears play Drake again tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m.
Follow Stephen Terrill on Twitter, @stevethe2nd
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.