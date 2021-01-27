The Missouri State men’s basketball team lost a second-straight game to Drake University Wednesday, Jan. 27 78-73 at JQH Arena.
Drake won both games of the series, sweeping MSU when the Bears had a chance to put themselves in contention for a Missouri Valley Conference regular season title.
A pair of threes from junior Jared Ridder helped keep the game close in the early stages. Drake led 14-13 at the 11:41 mark of the first half.
Drake maintained a slim lead the rest of the half, taking a 44-35 lead into the break. Missouri State shot 26.9% from the field in the first. The Bears normal leading-scorers of senior Gaige Prim and sophomore Isiaih Mosley combined for 11, with Prim scoring nine of those.
Drake opened the second half with two buckets scored nearly two seconds apart. The Bulldogs kept at least an eight-point lead until Missouri State went on a 15-0 run to take a brief 63-61 lead at the six-minute mark. Drake took back the lead quickly and held on until the end of the game, winning 78-73.
Mosley finished with 23 points, 21 of them in the second half. Prim had 20.
For freshman Lu’Cye Patterson, the second-half comeback was a sign the team will not give up.
“We just didn’t quit,” Patterson said. “That’s what you have to know about this team.”
Head coach Dana Ford said he was happy to learn his team was tough enough to rebound after a bad start.
“You don’t want to be down by 15, but if you are it’s nice to come back,” Ford said. “We could have folded today, and we didn’t. I’m not happy about these two games, but I’m happy about my team.”
Things do not get easier for the Bears in the coming days. The Bears are scheduled to play next at JQH Arena against another top MVC team, Loyola Chicago, on Jan. 31 at 2 p.m.
