The Missouri State Bears advanced to the second round of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament with a 66-55 defeat of Valparaiso Friday night.
The Bears stifled Valparaiso early, holding it to just 1-18 from the field for the first 13 minutes of the game.
Sophomore guard Isiaih Mosley had no such problem. The MVC’s leading scorer had 14 points in the same time frame.
Missouri State shut down Valparaiso for the entirety of the first half. At halftime Missouri State led 31-13 and Mosley had 16 points.
Valparaiso jumped out of the halftime break to shrink MSU’s lead to 42-29 at the 13:00 mark. Ford called a timeout after that, but Valparaiso kept coming.
With the Bears’ lead down to 44-36, sophomore guard Ja’Monta Black hit a deep three to stabilize MSU.
Valparaiso only got within nine points or less one time, and the Bears won 66-55.
Mosley finished the night with 29 points and 12 rebounds, and four other Bears had at least seven points or more.
“I feel like every game we’re on the same page,” Mosley said. “We don’t really care who makes the big plays, we just want to get the win.”
Ford said he was pleased with how his team was able to regain their intensity from the first half after Valparaiso shrunk the Bears’ lead.
“We thought that (the Bears’) sense of urgency wasn’t the same in the second half,” Ford said. “We weren’t going to hold them to 13 points again, but we put it back together.”
The Bears play Drake tomorrow at 3:05 p.m. for a chance to advance to the MVC title game. The game will be broadcast on the CBS Sports channel.
