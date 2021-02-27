After being predicted to finish sixth in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason poll, the Missouri State basketball team finished third in the regular season after sweeping Evansville on the road Feb. 26 and 27.
The Bears’ first game in the MVC tournament will be Friday, March 5 against Valparaiso at 8 p.m. at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
Friday’s Game
Friday night was the clincher for the third seed, as the Bears won 90-81 in a tightly contested game where MSU did not pull away until late.
MSU’s big scorers poured in buckets in the game – senior forward Gaige Prim scored 33 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and sophomore guard Isiaih Mosley scored 26.
Evansville kept the game close early. MSU led 42-37 at halftime, even though it shot over 70% from the field. The Purple Aces jumped out to a 43-42 lead just two minutes into the second half.
Prim and Mosley scored several key buckets late to give MSU the lead back and the Bears finished with a 90-81 win.
Sunday’s Game
Missouri State started slowly on Saturday, and the Purple Aces took advantage of it. Mosley scored 10 of the Bears’ first 12 points, but Evansville led 18-12 by the 12:32 mark of the first half.
At one point, Missouri State came within five points, but Evansville’s physicality on defense limited the Bears’ chances, and the Purple Aces led 38-30 by halftime.
Evansville continued to dominate the second half, jumping out to a 12 point lead less than four minutes in. It was a lead which grew with time.
By the final TV timeout with four minutes left, the Purple Aces lead 67-51. Missouri State made a run in the final minutes to shrink Evansville’s lead to six but were unable to tie.
Evansville won the game 72-63.
Head coach Dana Ford said Missouri State did not play up to what they needed to.
"I think we didn't play as well as we have been," Ford said in a postgame radio interview. "I think Evansville has something to do with that. But we have to move on."
Season wrap
MVC regular season play is over. Missouri State finished third with a 12-6 record and a 16-6 record overall. Loyola Chicago captured first place with a 16-2 MVC record.
Mosley did capture the regular season scoring title with 362 points scored during 18 conference matches.
The Bears will have just under a week to prepare for Valparaiso on Friday, March 5. MSU beat Valparaiso 81-68 and 78-68 in early January.
Follow Stephen Terrill on Twitter, @stevethe2nd
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.