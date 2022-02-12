Missouri State Bears returned to JQH Arena following their matchup against Drake. In a two-game homestand, first up for the Bears, 11-13 Valparaiso.
In the opening minutes of the game, senior center Gaige Prim got the Bears going, followed by sophomore guard Lu’Cye Patterson. Patterson was coming off a 10-point game against Drake and has been playing good minutes in the absence of Demarcus Sharp.
The Bears got off to an early 6-0 start following a transition layup from junior guard Isiaih Mosley.
All Bear starters were involved from the tip as three of the starters were on the board early. Senior guard Jaylen Minnett scored the first three of the game for the Bears, coming off the bench early in the first half.
Despite the effective offensive, the Bears got into foul trouble early, picking up four fouls and sending Valpo to the line multiple times. The Bears held a one-point lead at the 12-minute mark.
Valpo and Missouri State traded turnovers on multiple possessions as the Bears held a three-point lead. Prim was able to get going again, but was given a technical foul following a layup under the basket. The free throws from Valpo cut the lead back to one and were able to take the lead with eight minutes left in the first.
Junior guard Ja’Monta Black, who was in a bit of a shooting slump, knocked down back-to-back threes which retook the lead for the Bears. The technical foul on Prim seemed to light a fire under the Bears as it was a low scoring game from both teams. Coming out of a timeout from Valpo, Mosley, Minnett and Black knocked down threes and extended the lead.
Missouri State shot over 50% from the field and behind the arc making six of their 11 threes with three coming from Black.
The Bears, who were without Prim for the remainder of the first half following the technical foul, were still able to maintain their lead over Valpo going into halftime, leading 41-36.
Mosley led all scorers with 12 points to go along with 3 rebounds and 2 assists. Black, who was scoreless in the first half against Drake, put up 9 points. Patterson, Minnett and Prim each had 6 points.
Once again, Prim was the first to score for the Bears to start the second half. Black still had the hot hand coming out of the break and put up his fourth 3-pointer of the game. Back-to-back buckets from Mosley gave him 16 points and the Bears a 52-38 lead.
The rest of the game was the same story for the Bears. Prim's dominance in the post, Mosley's incredible midrange game and Minnett and Black making it rain from deep.
“It felt great,” Black said. “I haven't been hitting shots my last few games, so it just felt good seeing the ball finally go through the net.”
Missouri State came away with the win, defeating Valparaiso 84-66 on 50% shooting from the field, 52% from three and 93% from the free throw line. The Bears’ defense held Valpo to 34% shooting and just 25% from three.
“Proud of our defense, especially in the second half. Really proud of our approach and just a good solid win for us.” head coach Dana Ford said.
The next game at home for the Bears will be against Indiana State on Tuesday, Feb. 15th at 7 p.m. at JQH Arena. Following that game, the Bears have three more games left, with one at home as they wrap up the regular season and prepare for the Missouri Valley Conference tournament.
Follow Nicole Walker on Twitter, @NicoleDanaeWal1
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.