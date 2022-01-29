Despite another game where they struggled to shoot from deep, the Missouri State men's basketball team pulled off a win over Evansville Saturday night.
Both squads struggled to score in the early going. While Missouri State held a 14-11 lead at the 9:09 mark, it was shooting under 28% from the floor. Evansville was only slightly better at just under 29%.
At halftime Missouri State led 28-21. Junior guard Isiaih Mosley led the Bears with nine points.
Neither team fixed their shooting woes in the back half of the first, Missouri State shot 31% and Evansville just above 33%.
The Purple Aces came out of halftime hot, outscoring Missouri State 21-10 in the first eight minutes to take a 42-38 lead. Head coach Dana Ford was forced to call a timeout, and senior forward Gaige Prim got a three-point play to break MSU’s drought. The Bears then went on a 13-5 run following the Prim bucket to lead 54-47 at the under-eight media timeout.
Prim continued his dominant half, either scoring or assisting on a majority of MSU’s baskets down the stretch. It worked in the Bears' favor, Ford benched Mosley for a seven-minute stretch to make sure the ball kept going to Prim on offense.
The game continued like that through the buzzer and the Bears won 72-58.
Missouri State followed up its 7-29 three-point shooting performance at Indiana State earlier in the week by going from 5-19 against Evansville.
"We haven't shot that bad all year, but our last two games – we haven't made shots," Ford said. "I'll have to go back and see what type of shots we were getting – for example I thought some of our transition threes were wide-open.
"You have to win in different ways sometimes, and tonight we didn't win because we made shots. We kept defending and we gave it to (Prim). And we probably need to give it to him more."
Missouri State plays next at Southern Illinois on Wednesday, Feb. 2. After that game, the Bears rematch with Loyola Chicago in Springfield. Missouri State won the first game 79-69 on Jan. 22.
