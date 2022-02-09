The Bears bounced back into the win column following their win over Drake Wednesday evening, defeating the Bulldog’s 66-62.
Drake got off to an early 8-0 start led by the Bulldog’s guard Garret Sturtz.
Senior guard Jaylen Minnett got the Bears on the scoreboard at the 15:56 mark of the game.
Minnet and junior guard Isiaih Mosley were the only Bears to score in the opening minutes of the game.
Missouri State tied the game 10-10 at the 11:34 mark on a jump shot from Mosley.
The Bears took the lead at 1:29 on a layup from Mosely.
Both teams fought back and forth and exchanged several leads going into the half.
Drake led 30-29, with Mosley leading all scorers with 12 points and six rebounds.
The Bulldogs outscored Missouri State 16-4 in points in the paint.
Drake was unable to knock down a three the entire first half and the only three from the Bears came from senior center Gaige Prim.
Out of halftime, the Bulldogs extended their lead to six following turnovers and missed shots from the Bears.
Back-to-back threes from freshman guard Isaac Haney and Minnett tied the game 40-40 with 13:31 left in the game.
After shooting one three the entire first half, Missouri State was up to four threes early in the second.
With 10 minutes left in the game, Drake led 45-44.
The Bulldogs continued to hold on to their two-point lead late in the second half leading 56-54 in the final four minutes of the game.
A shot from Prim tied the game 58-58 with under one minute left.
Junior guard Ja’monta Black was sent to the free throw line after a foul and knocked down both shots, giving the Bears a 60-58 lead with 35 seconds to go.
Mosley extended the lead to four after shooting more free throws.
Drake cut the lead back to two but a breakaway layup from Black and free throws put the game away as Missouri State came away with the win on the road.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever been more proud of our group of guys than what I am tonight,” said head coach Dana Ford in a post-game radio interview. “The game plan was simple. We had to be hungrier for them and learn from our last game.”
Prim led the Bears in scoring with 21 points and eight rebounds. Mosley finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Minnet and sophomore guard Lu’Cye Patterson put up 10 points apiece.
The Bears struggled from deep shooting 26% from three the entire game and 46% from the field.
Missouri State's defense held Drake to 36% on the floor and 20% from behind the arc.
This win marks the first time since the 2016 season that the Bears completed a season sweep against the Bulldogs.
The Bears return to Springfield Saturday Feb. 12 as they host Valparaiso at 3 p.m. at JQH Arena.