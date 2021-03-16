Missouri State ended a two-game losing skid and picked up the season-series sweep over Oral Roberts with a 5-1 win on Tuesday, March 16.
The victory moves MSU back over the .500 mark and pushes its record to 6-5 on the season.
Graduate senior pitcher Logan Wiley made his second start of the season and was brilliant in this one. He pitched seven innings while only allowing one run, picking up six strikeouts in the process.
Junior outfielder Jaden Rolffs provided most of the MSU offense in the game. He collected two hits and hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to extend MSU’s lead to four runs.
Junior pitchers Trey Ziegenbein and Hayden Juenger pitched the last two innings for MSU. They combined to allow only one baserunner and struck out five Golden Eagle hitters to close out the game.
MSU’s defense made a key play in the top of the fifth inning with graduate senior catcher Logan Geha throwing behind a runner at first base to collect the first out of the inning. Two batters later, Wiley allowed his only run of the game with a solo shot to left field. This cut the lead in half but could have tied the game without Geha’s effort behind the plate.
Missouri State’s game versus Kansas scheduled for Wednesday, March 17 has been canceled due to inclement weather. There is not a rescheduled date for the game at this time.
MSU will be back in action on Friday, March 19 to start a three-game set in Hattiesburg, Mississippi against Southern Miss.
