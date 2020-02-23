The Missouri State baseball team ended its trip to Tennessee 1-3.
The baseball Bears plated four in Game 1 but didn’t see another run all weekend, getting shutout by three different opponents.
Austin Peay took an early lead in Game 1 with an RBI single in the second inning. That would be their only run of the day, as sophomore right-handed pitcher Matt Russell held the Governors to just four hits in his five innings pitched.
Senior Ben Whetstone knotted the score in the fourth, but it was the sixth frame that got the Bears rolling. A lead-off double, a wild pitch, two consecutive walks, an RBI single and a sac fly all contributed to a three-run inning for the Bears. Missouri State grabbed the victory, 4-1.
Next, the Bears traveled to Nashville to take on Belmont for Game 2, ending in a 1-0 decision. The slow-burning contest ended in an 11-inning walk-off home run from the Bruins. Missouri State outhit Belmont 11-6 but stranded eight.
Senior RHP Logan Wiley got the start on the mound, striking out seven in eight innings pitched. Sophomore righty Trey Ziegenbein came in for relief to strike out five, but a 2-0 pitch sent the game-winner over the left-field wall.
In Game 3, Lipscomb handed Missouri State its second straight shutout in a 4-0 win. Both squads had four hits apiece, but Missouri State went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position. Despite throwing two 1-2-3 frames, freshman RHP Hayden Minton got the loss. Wood led at the plate, going 2-for-4 for the second time over the weekend.
The baseball Bears saw a third shutout in Sunday’s game, a 4-0 Middle Tennessee win. Sophomore left-hander Peyton Carson got the loss, his second of the season. Freshman catcher Drake Baldwin led the Bears at the plate going 2-for-4.
Despite the three-game losing streak, Missouri State is off to a better start than last season. The Bears are sitting 3-4, compared to their 1-5 start in 2019. The Bears will visit Oral Roberts on Tuesday, first pitch set for 3 p.m.