The Missouri State fall sports conference seasons have been pushed to the spring, allowing teams to adjust to the new procedures involving COVID-19.
Although the return of sports has been long-awaited, many teams are settling for modified “pre-seasons” in the fall, with the Missouri Valley Conference moving all championship seasons to the spring semester. These schedules will be only non-conference games.
Missouri State’s volleyball team was going to see plenty of change this season with a new coaching staff, which includes head coach Steven McRoberts who was hired in the spring. Now, on top of that, the team is implementing new practice protocols to combat COVID-19.
“Each girl now has their own spaced out seat at practice and drinks from their designated water bottle,” said McRoberts. “It’s so unique and has been the most I’ve had to adjust to in my 24 years of coaching.”
McRoberts said he feels the volleyball team is treating the shortened fall season similarly to another offseason. He said as a first year coach, that the season being delayed is a positive for the team both from a tactical and physical standpoint.
“With the girls having so much time off, this period is going to be needed to get their bodies physically ready for the demands of a full season,” said McRoberts.
After these next three weeks of games, McRoberts said the remainder of the fall will carry a strong emphasis in the weightroom to make up for lost time.
After going 11-5-2 in 2019, the hope was for more of the same for MSU’s women's soccer team. COVID-19 had other plans with their season being pushed back and already having their first fall match cancelled this past Sunday.
“I think the biggest change for me is not having everyone in the locker room at a given time,” said Rob Brewer, who is entering his 25th season as head women’s soccer coach. “It’s a place where you see your team bond and build chemistry.”
Brewer said he feels that the key to success during the fall is going to be treating the games like in-season matches, even though the outcome does not affect the team’s conference record. He believes as a coaching staff, that means “balancing improving players and making sure the team is ready to play games.”
“If we can get a couple games in, it will help us be more prepared for our conference schedule than we usually are,” said Brewer. “This period is a lot longer than the 20 or so days we are used to before our first game.”
Having never dealt with a delayed season, both head coaches expressed the positives they think can come from the extended period of preparation.
“After missing most of our spring, it’s important to get some matches in against other opponents to see if what we're implementing is working,” said McRoberts. “And as a coaching staff, it’s giving us more time to be able to evaluate players.”
“I believe this time will be most beneficial for incoming freshmen,” said Brewer. “They will spend more time in the weight room, which hopefully will aid in them being able to compete more with upperclassmen when it comes springtime.”
MSU’s volleyball team is expected to play their first match against Arkansas Little Rock on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 4 p.m. The women’s soccer team is scheduled to play its first game on Oct. 15 against the University of Central Arkansas.