The Missouri State football team fell to 1-1 on the spring season after being held scoreless against North Dakota State University.
First half
MSU’s defense starched the NDSU offense early on in the game. Senior cornerback Jeremy Webb snagged his third interception of the season on NDSU’s first drive of the game.
MSU still was unable to escape turnover troubles. After the Webb interception, redshirt freshman quarterback Jaden Johnson fumbled the ball and NDSU recovered it. The fumble marked Johnson’s fourth turnover of the spring season and his eighth turnover overall.
So far through the spring season, MSU has allowed 24 points off turnovers.
Big plays by NDSU got the best of the Bears in the early stages of the game.
A fake punt for a gain of 23 on fourth down gave NDSU the ball in MSU territory. Shortly after that, sophomore running back Kobe Johnson broke off a 15-yard run on third-and-9. The drive ended in a touchdown pass from senior quarterback Zeb Noland, giving NDSU a 7-0 lead.
MSU looked to answer the NDSU score with one of its own. The Bears settled for a 42-yard field goal attempt on fourth-and-5, but it was blocked by the Bison.
“The blocked field goal was just an errant kick,” head coach Bobby Petrino said in his post game press conference. “(Sophomore kicker Jose Pizano) never does that in practice. Normally when we put Jose out there, we count on three points.”
Big plays by NDSU continued to be an issue for MSU in the second quarter. The Bison found continual success on jet sweeps, run-pass-option plays, powers and sweeps to the boundary.
Redshirt freshman running back Jalen Bussey took a handoff 53 yards for a Bison touchdown. The score, followed by a two-point conversion, gave NDSU a 15-0 lead.
MSU’s offensive drives continued to stall and NDSU found its way into scoring position yet again. Junior kicker Jake Reinholz nailed a 38-yard field goal to give NDSU an 18-0 lead towards the end of the half.
On the ensuing drive, MSU was forced to punt for the fourth time in the half after a penalty-ridden drive that resulted in a fourth-and-34.
With 25 seconds left in the half, Noland connected with redshirt freshman wide receiver Braylon Henderson for an 81-yard score, giving NDSU a 25-0 lead heading into halftime.
“That was a bad mistake on us,” Petrino said. “We’ve got to get into a prevent and not allow that type of throw.”
NDSU averaged 6.7 yards per rush and 22.3 yards per completion in the first half.
“Defensively, we didn’t execute to the best of our ability,” junior defensive lineman Isaiah Sayles said. “This is a great learning experience for us to see where we are at.”
Second half
The second half started out as a defensive showcase for both teams. The first four drives of the half resulted in two three-and-outs, one for each team, and four punts.
“The way that we came back and shut them out (in the second half), we should have done that in the first half,” Sayles said. “We learned from it and we made our adjustments.”
NDSU began to find success on the ground on its third drive of the half. The Bison put together a 10 play, 48-yard drive that took nearly five minutes off the clock.
MSU continued to struggle on offense and was forced to punt on its first four possessions of the half. The Bears only posted 12 yards of offense in the third quarter against the Bison’s 74.
NDSU began to send more pressure from the linebackers and nickel corners, and MSU’s offensive line had trouble trying to protect Johnson.
“Offensively, we’ve got to learn how to be consistent,” Petrino said. “We moved the ball at times, but we didn’t have the consistency. Negative plays are something that really hurts us.”
Some new faces for MSU saw action in the fourth quarter. Senior quarterback Max Struck and senior running back Tobias Little helped get the Bears into Bison territory for the third time in the game.
On the next MSU drive, freshman quarterback Jake Van Dyne took over for Struck and led the Bears to their fourth three-and-out of the game.
“I wanted to get them some experience and get them some looks on the field,” Petrino said. “That was it. It wasn’t anything else, but I wanted to give them both a series.”
MSU travels to Vermillion, South Dakota next week to face the University of South Dakota on Saturday, March 13 at 1 p.m.
Follow TJ Scott on Twitter, @iamtjs_
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.