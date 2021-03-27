The Missouri State football team improved to 4-1 on the spring season after a 30-27 victory over No. 10 Southern Illinois University.
First half
MSU’s second home game of the spring season opened with some fireworks. Senior quarterback Matt Struck connected with freshman running back Celdon Manning for a 75-yard touchdown pass on the first play from scrimmage.
“We need more than that,” head coach Bobby Petrino said in the postgame press conference. “We didn’t get a lot done the rest of the half and it was hard.”
The Bears came up with another big play, this time on defense. Redshirt freshman linebacker Lucas Eatman recovered a Saluki fumble near midfield.
Despite the defense giving the offense favorable field position, MSU netted -1 yard of offense on its next three drives, and one ending in a safety by the Salukis.
SIU capitalized on the safety and put together a 61-yard scoring drive capped off by a passing touchdown by sophomore running back Javon Williams Jr, giving SIU a 9-7 lead.
MSU converted a third-and-six to keep its drive alive. Senior running back Tobias Little fumbled on the next play, giving SIU the ball back at the MSU 39.
SIU took advantage of another MSU mistake and scored just a few plays later. Sophomore running back Justin Strong took a short pass 28 yards for another Saluki score, making the score 16-7 in the second quarter.
MSU only managed 28 yards of offense after its opening drive touchdown. The Salukis defensive line got consistent and effective pressure on Struck, nailing him after nearly every pass attempt.
Struck left the game in the second quarter and was replaced by freshman quarterback Jake Van Dyne who failed to complete a pass on four attempts.
“I think his toughness affected everybody,” Petrino said. “His ability to show his competitive spirit and toughness, everybody likes to rally around a guy like that.”
SIU found its way into MSU territory and senior kicker Nico Gualdoni hit a 23-yard field goal, giving the Salukis a 19-7 lead before halftime.
Second half
After a rough first half, the Bears came out and scored their second touchdown of the day. Struck re-entering the game paired with big plays by Little and junior receiver Jordan Murray led to a 2-yard rushing touchdown by Manning, making the score 19-14.
“I really felt like we weren’t playing with the same energy, excitement and speed that we had been playing with,” Petrino said. “Our coaches did a really good job at halftime talking about competing and playing hard.”
MSU’s defense stepped up in a big way in the second half. The Bears forced two punts and an interception on SIU’s first three offensive possessions.
SIU was deep in MSU territory to start the fourth quarter, but the Bears’ defense held strong. Eatman came away with his second turnover of the day, this one an interception after a fumbled hold by SIU’s holder.
The Bear defense forced another punt, setting up the offense near midfield.
Struck connected with junior receiver Damoriea Vick for 31 yards to open the drive. Little popped two rushes for 12 yards and the drive was capped by another rushing touchdown for Manning. The two-point conversion failed, giving MSU a 20-19 lead.
MSU’s lead was short-lived. SIU freshman receiver Izaiah Hartrup broke a tackle and took off for 67 yards. Shortly after, junior receiver Avante Cox caught a bubble-screen for a seven-yard score. Cox then completed a pass for the two-point conversion, giving SIU a 27-20 lead with five minutes left in the game.
MSU answered in the form of another Manning touchdown. The 23-yarder was his fourth score of the day, the most by an MSU player since Jason Randall in 2017.
“It was just nice being out there getting a team win,” Manning said. “We practice this all week and I just wanna thank my team for it.”
Manning finished the game with 117 yards receiving, 66 yards rushing, and four total touchdowns.
MSU’s defense made a stop on SIU’s potential game-winning drive and forced another punt.
Clutch running by Manning and passing by Struck got the Bears into field goal position with three seconds left.
Sophomore Jose Pizano cashed in a 33-yard field goal as time expired to give MSU the 30-27 victory.
“You can’t have a more exciting game than that,” Petrino said.
MSU is on the road next week facing North Dakota at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 3 in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
