For the first time since 1990, the Missouri State football team will be in the FCS playoffs.
The last time they were in the playoffs the Bears lost to Idaho University who’s offensive coordinator at the time was current MSU head coach Bobby Petrino.
The Bears were selected as one of the six at-large bids and one of the last two teams selected into the playoffs.
MSU is scheduled to play North Dakota on Saturday, April 24 at 3 p.m. in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
MSU and ND were scheduled to play April 3, but COVID-19 within ND’s Tier-1 personnel caused the game to be canceled.
The winner of Saturday’s game will play the winner of No. 3 James Madison University and Virginia Military Institute.
Follow TJ Scott on Twitter, @iamtjs_
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.