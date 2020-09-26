After losing their season opener to Oklahoma University 48-0, the Missouri State football team has their sights set on their next opponent, the University of Central Arkansas.
The team struggled in several areas against OU, one of which was penalties. The Bears had nine penalties for 73 yards against the Sooners, several of those coming on false starts and illegal formations.
“We had some really inexperienced guys in there playing that weren’t able to carry it over from practice into the game,” said head coach Bobby Petrino in a press conference. “That’s really the secret of football, to be able to carry it over.”
Petrino also gave credit to OU’s defense and its use of stunts and blitzes to rattle the Bears’ offensive line.
Junior wide receiver Damoriea Vick also had praises for the Sooners’ defense, and said he gained some valuable information from the matchup.
“I feel like it was a good learning experience,” Vick said in a press conference. “Their defense plays fast. It was a good learning experience to see what kind of level of speed I need to play on and what kind of timing I need to have with the quarterback.”
Although the score of the game was a negative one for the Bears, Petrino is proud of how his team has persevered through the current circumstances.
“First and foremost, they did a great job of just getting to the game,” Petrino said. “They fought through something nobody’s ever done before. It’s new and extremely difficult. I’m just proud of the players, and our staff for handling it with a positive attitude.”
Along with being proud of his team’s attitude, he is also pleased with how they improved as the game progressed.
“The success of getting better as the game went on,” Petrino said. “Playing harder and doing a good job in the second half. I thought our defense did a good job in the second half. Offensively, we moved the ball at times, but not good enough to get points on the board.”
With the game against Oklahoma behind them, Petrino expects a better product to be put on the field Saturday.
“Everything was new in the Oklahoma game,” Petrino said. “Now, we expect to make a lot of improvement. We want to see improvements. We want to execute on offense. We want to drive the football and get it into the endzone.”
MSU will travel to Conway, Arkansas to face UCA on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN 3.