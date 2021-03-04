The Missouri State football team is facing the nine-time Missouri Valley Football Conference champion North Dakota State University on Saturday, March 7.
The Bears are coming off the first win of the Bobby Petrino era while the Bison are coming off a 38-14 loss against Southern Illinois University.
Before losing to SIU, the last time NDSU lost a game in MVFC play was Nov. 4, 2017 against South Dakota State University.
“It was a little shocking to me,” junior defensive linemen Kevin Ellis said. “I wasn’t expecting that one.”
The Bison have been nearly untouchable over the last six seasons in the MVFC. Since 2014, the Bison have a 44-3 record in MVFC play and an overall record of 85-6.
“We don’t really worry (about the loss),” head coach Bobby Petrino said in his weekly media availability. “We know how good of a football team they are and the tradition that they have. We have to worry about ourselves and how we prepare.”
Petrino and company are aware of the success and prestige of the program they are facing on Saturday. With that being said, this is a different NDSU team than in years past.
The Bison have struggled to pass the ball in the spring season. With senior quarterback Zeb Noland at the helm, the offense has seen a dip in passing productivity compared to previous seasons. Noland has only averaged 127 passing yards per game and 5.3 yards per attempt so far this season.
On the opposite side of the ball, the Bison defense has had an uncharacteristic start to the season. NDSU has held their opponents’ running game in check but has struggled to stop their opponents’ passing game.
The Bison have allowed only 206 passing yards per game but have allowed 11.3 yards per reception. While the NDSU defense does not allow a lot of passing yards per game, it is consistently allowing big plays to opposing wide receivers, something the Bears had a lot of against Western Illinois.
MSU had several chunk plays in the passing game against WIU. Junior wide receiver Damoriea Vick had receptions for 74 and 34 yards, and senior tight end Isaac Smith had two catches over 20 yards as well.
“We’re still in search of more chunk plays so we don’t have to drive the ball for so long,” Petrino said.
Even with NDSU coming off a loss, MSU is not discounting its talent and tenacity.
“They’re going to come out and be hungry for a win,” Vick said. “They’re coming off a loss, so they’re not going to take their foot off the pedal at all. We’ve got to come in focused, ready for a fight.”
MSU will take on NDSU on Saturday, March 7 at 2 p.m. in Springfield, Missouri. The game will be broadcast on ESPN3 and ESPN+. You can also listen to a radio broadcast of the game on the MSU Radio network.
Follow TJ Scott on Twitter, @iamtjs_
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.