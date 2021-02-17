The Missouri State football team’s first game against Illinois State on Saturday, Feb. 20 has been canceled by the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
Weather was given as the reason for the cancelation, as a winter storm has slammed the midwest, causing widespread snow, cold temperatures and natural gas shortages. A press release from the conference said the MVFC wanted to ensure the game would be played with safe travel and field conditions.
The game has been rescheduled to Saturday, April 17 at Plaster Stadium.
Missouri State now opens the season on Feb. 27 at Western Illinois. The game will be played at noon and can be watched on ESPN+ and listened to on the MSU Radio Network.
