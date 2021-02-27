The Missouri State football team opened the spring portion of its season with a 30-24 win against Western Illinois University. The victory marks Bobby Petrino’s first win as MSU’s head coach.
“It was great to see the fight that our players had and the character that showed up in the fourth quarter,” head coach Bobby Petrino said in a radio postgame interview. “We made it tough, but I was really happy with the way our players responded and went out and won.”
First half
WIU came out aggressive on both sides of the ball. The Leathernecks used an up-tempo offense to keep MSU on their heels with play-action passes and short passes to the flat to get their offense going early.
On defense, WIU sent a lot of pressure at redshirt freshman quarterback Jaden Johnson and the Bears’ newly constructed offensive line.
MSU adapted to the WIU pressure and ran the ball more than they had been. Freshman Celdon Manning scored a 5-yard touchdown on MSU’s second drive.
The next drive started with a 26-yard reception from senior tight end Isaac Smith. MSU continued to lean on the running game and redshirt sophomore Jeremiah Wilson capped off the drive with MSU’s second rushing touchdown of the game to give the Bears a 14-0 lead.
Turnovers became an issue for the Bears near the end of the first quarter. Johnson threw an interception that led to a WIU touchdown. On the next drive, Johnson mishandled the handoff and WIU sophomore linebacker Greg Benton Jr. took it 70 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 14.
Johnson threw his second interception of the first half in WIU territory. The Leathernecks drove down the field and junior kicker Mason Laramie nailed a 47-yard field goal, giving WIU a 17-14 lead to end the half.
Second half
Johnson looked to junior wide receiver Damoriea Vick early and often in the second half. Vick hauled in a 34-yard reception on the second play of the opening drive. A bad snap on third-and-3 forced MSU to settle for a 37-yard field goal from sophomore kicker Jose Pizano, tying the game at 17.
MSU’s defense carried their stellar defensive play from the fall into the spring season.
The Bears held WIU to 2 yards rushing and 4 yards passing in the third quarter and forced the Leathernecks to punt twice from their own end zone.
“We were able to stop their run and then that allowed us to do a couple of different things when they had to throw the ball,” Petrino said.
On MSU’s second drive of the half, Johnson took an awkward slide on a read-option play and left the game. He returned to the game at the start of the fourth quarter.
Wilson rushed for 16 yards on MSU’s opening drive of the fourth quarter. WIU’s blitzing and pass rush forced MSU to settle for another Pizano field goal, giving the Bears a 20-17 lead to start the fourth quarter.
The Leathernecks answered with a 15 play, 89-yard drive that ended in a touchdown from senior wide receiver Tony Tate, taking a 24-20 lead.
Vick continued his impressive second-half performance with a 74-yard reception halfway through the fourth quarter. Johnson followed up that big play with another big pass to Smith for a 22-yard touchdown, giving MSU a 27-24 lead with six minutes left in the game.
“I thought Vick was a big difference in the game,” Petrino said. “He made a great catch in traffic and was able to keep his feet and did a great job of running after the catch.”
On the ensuing WIU drive, junior defensive end Kevin Ellis intercepted a pass from senior quarterback Connor Sampson. Pizano cashed his third field goal of the game, giving MSU a 30-24 lead with under four minutes left in the game.
Ellis came up big again, forcing a fumble on WIU’s potential game-winning drive. Ellis finished the game with an interception, a forced fumble, two sacks and two tackles for loss.
“Kevin is a guy who comes to work every day and gives everything he has,” Petrino said. “His ability to rush the passer is awesome. To get the ball out at the end was certainly a clincher for us.”
The Bears will be back in Springfield to face No. 1 North Dakota State University on Saturday, March 6 at 2 p.m. NDSU lost to Southern Illinois 38-14 on Saturday.
Follow TJ Scott on Twitter, @iamtjs_
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.