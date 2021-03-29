No. 19 Missouri State’s football game at North Dakota on Saturday, April 3, has been canceled due to COVID-19 cases in the UND football program.
A MSU release on Monday said the game was canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests in UND’s Tier 1 personnel, which includes players, coaches, managers and staff.
The release said the game will not be rescheduled as neither team has an available date to make up the contest.
This is the second canceled game of the spring for Missouri State, its home opener against Illinois State on Feb. 21 was canceled because of snow and was also not rescheduled.
Missouri State has one more game scheduled for the regular season at home against Youngstown State on April 17.
