Tonight the Lady Bears had a road game against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits and barely got away with a 55-52 win.
The Lady Bears had a five point lead over the Jackrabbits within the first minute and a half with a layup by senior forward Jasmine Franklin and an early 3-pointer from senior guard Brice Calip.
Senior guard Sydney Wilson was able to put up three of her own for the Lady Bears off a Jackrabbits turnover, which put the Lady Bears up 10-9 with 4:09 left in the first quarter.
Franklin found her groove early on and scored a jumper, layup and a free throw within a minute.
Another forced turnover on the Jackrabbits led to a layup for Wilson that kept the Lady Bears up, but the quarter ended with a foul on senior forward Abi Jackson that sent the Jackrabbits to the line where they picked up both, 17-15 at the buzzer.
The second quarter began with two quick baskets from the Jackrabbits, but senior guard Mariah White answered with two of her own, followed by a foul, sending the Jackrabbits to the line again.
The Lady Bears went nearly four and a half minutes without scoring, but the drought was broken with a second chance layup by Franklin.
Franklin had a last second slip up and fouled, sending the Jackrabbits to the line once again where they made both free throws, Jackrabbits keeping the lead going into the locker room, 29-26.
White was sent to the line and hit two of her free throws followed by a tough jumpshot and another made free throw that put the Lady Bears up 32-31 with 6:43 left in the third quarter.
After the timeout was called by the Jackrabbits, White hit another jumper for the Lady Bears. The Jackrabbits answered with a fast break layup, and they were able to bank a deep three to regain the lead, ending the third quarter 42-40.
Wilson scored the first points of the fourth quarter, banking a 3-pointer for the Lady Bears to put them up by one once again.
Franklin put up four more for the Lady Bears followed by another layup by Wilson and White, taking the lead 51-46. White grabbed her fourth steal of the game and was able to make a breakaway layup for the Lady Bears.
With just under two minutes left, the Jackrabbits were able to snag a pass from White for a breakaway layup of their own, cutting down the Lady Bear lead, 53-50.
Jackson pulled a jumper for the Lady Bears, but the Jackrabbits answered with two of their own.
In the last two seconds of the game, the Jackrabbits attempted a 3-point shot to tie the game, but Wilson blocked the shot and the Lady Bears went on to win 55-52 in a tough fought game.
“For us to come in here and weather the storm and face so much adversity is amazing,” said head coach Amaka “Mox” Auguga-Hamilton in a postgame radio interview.
“We have got to shoot the baller better,” Mox said.
Tonight, the Lady Bears went 4-15 on 3-pointers and only shot 34% overall.
The Lady Bears are back in action at JQH on Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. against in-state rival Mizzou.
