The Missouri State Lady Bears beat Southern Illinois University on Wednesday, the final score 61-44.
Defense was MSU’s strength in a game where both teams shot under 40% from the field. The Lady Bears out-rebounded SIU by three and were able to force 16 total turnovers.
“Defense is what wins you games and we proved that today,” junior Sydney Wilson said. “We played really solid defense and will continue to going forward as well.”
Wilson, who is a sound defender, aided in holding the Salukis’ leading scorer Makenzie Silvey to just eight points on the night. Silvey was averaging 14.1 points per game coming into Wednesday’s matchup.
As a team, Missouri State limited SIU to making 23.1% of their shots from the field.
In an unusual offensive game for the Lady Bears, the bench came up big, scoring 26 points — 19 of which came in the first half.
Senior Emily Gartner was named player of the game, posting a double-double with a season-high 15 points along with a career-high 12 rebounds.
“I knew the last game against Drake I didn’t play well,” Gartner said. “So I just came into today with an alert focus.”
Junior Jasmine Franklin had an efficient night with 13 points on 3-5 shooting, while senior Brice Calip added 11 points with seven assists and three steals.
The Lady Bears remain undefeated in conference play following the win. They will be in action again when they travel to Valparaiso this Saturday, Jan. 30, to take on the Crusaders at 1 p.m.
