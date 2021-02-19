The Missouri State Lady Bears defeated the Bradley Braves 62-56 Friday evening at JQH Arena.
With the win, the Lady Bears move to 10-0 in Missouri Valley Conference play, only the third time since 2000.
The performance was characterized as “resilient” by head coach Amaka “Mox” Agugua-Hamilton, with MSU shooting 38.1% and turning the ball over 14 times.
“Doesn’t matter what's going on on the scoreboard, we can always control our energy and effort,” said Mox. “We just reset and got on the same page late to pull it out.”
The Lady Bears were led by senior Abby Hipp, who had 12 points and six rebounds.
Junior Jasmine Franklin finished with a double-double — 11 points and 12 rebounds — as well as being disruptive on defense with six steals and a block.
“It was great to be back in the arena,” said Franklin. “I prefer playing at home over the road, and I think it really helped our energy tonight.”
Other key contributors included senior Brice Calip with 11 points and senior Sydney Wilson with eight points and six rebounds.
The Lady Bears’ next game is tomorrow, Jan. 20 as they host Bradley for the second game of a two game set. Game time is set for 5 p.m. as the Lady Bears look to remain undefeated in the Valley.
