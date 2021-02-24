The Missouri State Lady Bears defeated the Southern Illinois Salukis 67-55 Wednesday, in a game where the Lady Bears were in control for the majority of the contest.
With the victory, MSU is now 9-0 on the road in the 2020-21 season and are one win — and a Drake loss — away from clinching the Missouri Valley regular season title outright.
MSU got off to a hot start, making an efficient 52.2% of their first-half field goals, leading to a 36-21 halftime lead. Nine first-half turnovers were all that held the Lady Bears from extending their lead further.
The Salukis were without their leading scorer, senior Abby Brockmeyer, who averages 14.2 points per game. SIU senior Makenzie Silvey led the Salukis with 14 points.
“Brice (Calip) and Sydney (Wilson) did a good job guarding Silvey all night and just made her work for each basket she got,” head coach Amaka “Mox” Agugua-Hamilton said in a post game radio interview.
Junior Jasmine Franklin was the leading scorer for MSU, finishing with 14 points and nine rebounds — one shy of a double-double.
Senior Brice Calip had a solid night with 13 points off of a career-high four made 3-point field goals.
“Brice played really under control and took what the defense gave her,” Mox said. “I liked our offense tonight and thought we consistently got baskets when we needed to.”
Other key contributors for the Lady Bears included senior Abby Hipp, who finished with 12 points and two steals, while senior Sydney Wilson added 10 points, four rebounds and four assists.
MSU’s next contest will be this coming weekend when they host Loyola Chicago in Springfield on Saturday, Feb. 27 and Sunday, Feb. 28. Saturday’s game has a tip-off set for 5 p.m., and it will be available on ESPN+ and on KBFL 96.9.
