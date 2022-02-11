Tonight, the Lady Bears battled back and forth with Drake Bulldogs but were able to seal the deal in the last few seconds.
The Lady Bears showed their talent early with their speed, 3-pointers, jumpers, steals and rebounds. In the first quarter alone, the Lady Bears were able to pull down 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Senior guard Sydney Wilson led the Lady Bears in scoring in the first quarter with five, and senior forward Abi Jackson was just behind her with four. Though the Lady Bears came out fast and ready to go, the Bulldogs were able to battle back for the lead 15-17 after one.
“There was an emphasis (at halftime) on playing like ourselves,” senior guard Mariah White said.
Making her first appearance since Jan. 22, freshman guard Isabelle Delarue was able to put up two much-needed 3-pointers as well as a couple assists.
Until the 5:20 mark of the second, the only points scored for the Lady Bears were a 3-pointer from Delarue. White was able to help out with a pair of free throws after, working to close the deficit, 20-26.
Both teams had a relatively equal second quarter, each pulling down eight rebounds. Drake scored 15 points while the Lady Bears scored 14, all coming during the late minutes of the half.
At the buzzer, the Lady Bears were still down, 29-32 but the late 3-point basket from senior guard Mya Bhinhar was the morale boost the Lady Bears needed.
Wilson opened the second half, scoring for the Lady Bears with a game-tying 3-pointer which kicked off the offense as well as the defense.
In the third, the Lady Bears were able to out rebound the Bulldogs 12-10 as well as outscore 17-12. As a result, the Lady Bears ended the quarter on top after six lead changes, 46-44.
With four minutes left to play, there was still opportunity for either team to win with a tied score of 54.
After some back-and-forth turnovers and fouls, the Bulldogs once again were able to tie the game at 59, but this time with only 35.5 seconds to go.
White and Jackson were able to nail both sets of free throws in the last few seconds to give the Lady Bears the sweep of the series, 63-59.
“February comes down to who wants it more, everyone is mentally and physically fatigued,” head coach Amaka “Mox” Agugua-Hamilton said. “I’m glad we found a way to win the game.“
Since playing SIU at home, the Lady Bears have been turning the ball over at higher rates than usual – tonight they had 23.
“They were in the zone and we were all over the place,” Mox said. “We’ll clean up the turnovers”
The Lady Bears will be back in action on Sunday, Feb. 13, at 2 p.m. against UNI for one of their final home games of the season.
