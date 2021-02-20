The Missouri State Lady Bears defeated the Bradley Braves 75-62 to remain undefeated in Missouri Valley Conference play.
Following the win, the Lady Bears remain atop the MVC standings and stretch their lead in the conference to five games over Drake. The Lady Bears have yet to lose in the 2021 calendar year.
“We want to finish conference play undefeated and be able to send a message to the selection committee,” head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said.
Senior Brice Calip was the leading scorer for the Lady Bears, finishing with 17 points. She also totaled three assists and two steals.
Calip also held Bradley’s leading scorer Lasha Petree to just 13 points in both games of the series. Petree came into the matchup with MSU averaging just under 19 points per game.
“We know that we were a very solid defensive team,” Calip said. “We made some good adjustments for the second half, and it showed.”
The Lady Bears’ offense flipped the script on Saturday, shooting an efficient 47.2% from the floor. MSU made 20-23 free throws in game two after only making 10-20 in game one.
MSU had four players score in double digits, including senior Sydney Wilson with 13 points, senior Abby Hipp with 12, junior Jasmine Franklin with 10 and Calip with 17.
Missouri State's next game is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 24 at Southern Illinois University, and tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
